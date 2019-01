Regarding Jack Dresser and “War All the Time” letter (Jan. 17):

America has been at war 93 percent of the time — 222 out of 239 years — since 1776; i.e., the U.S. has only been at peace for less than 20 years total since its birth.

You, Jack, live in an economy based on war — we are the largest arms producer and seller on the planet. If you knew this, why are you still living in the U.S?

Jan Gardner

Eugene