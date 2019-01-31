A Community Library

Kudos to the Eugene Public Library for welcoming and serving all members of the community. Library employees meet high standards of customer service, security and cleanliness, in my experience.

The library is a lifeline for people in all kinds of need. To be warm, dry, have access to water and a toilet is a boon for fellow citizens not fortunate enough to have a place of their own.

Books and online resources provide education and recreation. Direct services like Whitebird counseling and Community Court offer support and guidance.

As a taxpayer and frequent library patron, I feel my dollars are well spent at the Eugene Public Library.

Alice Parman

Eugene