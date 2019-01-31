It’s For Everybody

In a recent letter, Eric Harris portrays the Eugene Public Library as something reminiscent of Animal House or perhaps Reefer Madness. The most charitable and restrained response I can offer is that my experience does not in any way match what he describes.

I am a frequent visitor to the library — often stopping by once or twice a week — and can’t remember ever really having a negative experience. I have occasionally heard someone raise his voice. I have heard a cell phone go off. I have even seen the “tumult” of “defiant youths” — to quote Harris — who sometimes absentmindedly will put their feet on a piece of furniture only to be respectfully asked by staff to move their feet back to the floor.

Much to Harris’ apparent dismay it is a public library. Indeed, it is an excellent public library that is consequently used by a huge number of people for a thousand different reasons.

As the number of inclusive public spaces has diminished only to be replaced by commercial, retail and otherwise exclusionary profit-driven spaces, it seems our tolerance for our own neighbors has waned a great deal. The hell Harris describes is not to be found in the library; it’s in his head, and it’s nothing more than other people.

By my account, the Eugene Public Library is one of the single best things about living in Eugene.

Ian E. Smith

Eugene