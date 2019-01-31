Reproductive Rights

As a male, I never felt comfortable giving my opinion on a controversial topic such as Planned Parenthood. It is a female-dominated topic of discussion, and rightly so.

I am writing in response to the op-ed viewpoint “The Right to Sexual & Reproductive Health” by Lisa Gardner that addressed Planned Parenthood as a right to the people (Jan. 3).

According to a new analysis by Guttmacher researchers, published in The American Journal of Public Health, 4.6 percent of women will have had an abortion by age 20, and 19 percent will have done so by age 30. It is a reassuring thought knowing there are resources for people who need the care that places such as Planned Parenthood provide.

Though reproductive health centers are usually known for abortion procedures and care, that’s not all they provide. STD screening, birth control, pregnancy testing and general health care are just a few services that Planned Parenthood provides. The organization accepts many people from a wide range of demographics, and accepts many forms of health care plans, as well as those who are uninsured.

Planned Parenthood is diligent in assuring that anyone and everyone is educated with honest and up to date information regarding anything related to its business and practices.

I truly believe that places such as Planned Parenthood are not only a valuable resource for the people who truly need it, but a basic human right to have in society.

Cory Castleman

Eugene