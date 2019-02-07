No Pipeline

Dear Gov. Kate Brown: I strongly oppose the LNG pipeline constantly being proposed. It will decimate the land and is extremely dangerous. An explosion will happen — only a question of when.

And this business of job creation is total phooey. They are only temporary. Much more valuable are the jobs that recreation creates for they are permanent.

I have been in business all my life and have had to change careers due to business climate changes. I suggest the companies wanting to profit from a public resource (and make us pay for the cleanup) do the same. They could change course and develop renewable resources instead of causing harm to the environment and people in the area.

When you speak to them, be sure to pass this suggestion on.

Merrie M. Kelly, Eugene