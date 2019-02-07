Poor Roads

Having lived in Eugene for six years now, I am increasingly annoyed by the inability of the city to fix terrible potholes on so many streets. I noticed that on South Willamette, the street is paved well in the “high rent” area, but after about 26th Avenue going north, potholes and thrashed streets take over.

Same is true for West 11th, and also where I like to ride my bike going near the Rose Garden on any of the streets that lead to the river (near Skinner Butte). It is hazardous.

Is there any allocation of money that can be dedicated to fixing these problems?

Nora Talbot, Eugene