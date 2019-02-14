A Grove Matter

I live in Cottage Grove. I visit eastern Oregon a lot. I am from the west part of the Cascades. I no longer feel that I am a welcome person here.

Every time I drive back from eastern Oregon, and get through central Oregon, as soon as I come over one of the passes, I find myself in a foreign country.

Real estate has priced me out. I find it both an unwelcome and socially exclusionist environment. Couples are welcome. Single people no. Homeowners OK, renters no. I do vote.

My passport is still valid. It will need to be renewed next year. No problem: I plan to leave for good anyway.

Charles Ames

Cottage Grove