Helping The Poor

At a time when an excellent Eugene Weekly article by Taylor Perse and Morgan Theophil teaches us Eugene’s Community Court didn’t provide as much help as hoped to some of our most disadvantaged (Jan. 31), it is also useful to recall the words given by Carlos Fuentes in The Years With Laura Diaz to Orlando Ximenez to say to Laura when she despaired over having the ability to help the so numerous poor:

“Choose the very poorest. Just one, Laura. Choose one and you’ll save them all.”

John Biggs

Cottage Grove