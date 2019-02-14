Veggie Planet

Many thanks to Camilla Mortensen for the excellent article in the Jan. 24 Chow titled “Revolution on a Food Truck.” I have dined at the Peaceful Palate several times now, and everything my friends and I have tried has been delicious and comes highly recommended.

You owe it to yourself to go and enjoy your choice of the yummy organic vegan options, and when you do you’ll also feel good about improving your own wellbeing as well as that of the animals and the planet, while at the same time supporting the work of a friendly dedicated local entrepreneur!

On Saturday, Feb. 16, at lunchtime, the local Eugene Veggies Meetup Group will be gathering at the Peaceful Planet to enjoy food together.

Alice Stroud

Eugene