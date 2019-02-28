If I had a nickel for every time I walked by an idling car only to observe the driver with face and/or fingers to phone, I’d be rich.

In parking spaces, at schools picking kids up, at the train station, everywhere Americans are entitled to mindlessly sit emitting greenhouse pollution out their tail pipes, for no good reason.

I have knocked politely on windows to share a word about people and the planet needing clean air. But never have I heard back, “Wow, thanks, hadn’t thought about that.”

I probably don’t need to share what I usually get in response. If we only have 12 years to avert locking in catastrophic climate breakdown, would phone use without idling be an easy way to help? Community friends, lets all stop idling! Help our children have a future!

Deb McGee

Eugene