If the prospect of global warming is so bad, why are places that are always warm called paradise? Warm climates also seem to produce an abundance of fish, fruits and wildlife.

Planet Earth’s biggest problem, overwhelmingly so, is overpopulation. More than 1.3 billion people have no access to a toilet. Overpopulation exacerbates ethnic tensions in multicultural societies, contributes to mass migrations and forces people with too many kids to get rid of their daughters, some inadvertently handing them over to sex traffickers, who are also trying to make a buck.

Other ways of making money in poorly developed economies with too many people are drug trafficking, illegal logging and poaching of animal parts to satisfy the exotic tastes of wealthy Chinese and Japanese.

The doctrine of political correctness prohibits blaming these conditions on the affected societies themselves, since all blame must somehow be transferred to the United States.

On a lighter note, the only ones who don’t care about polar bears are the seals. They are happy as clams since they will finally be able to live in peace without seeing their children’s guts spread out all over the ice.

Air conditioning people are ecstatic, heating folks are sad and the RV industry is nervous over the prospect of losing snowbirds, since there won’t be any.

Greg Williams

Noti