Hardcore punk music is a positive way to vent anger and frustration, says Elle Belfatto, vocalist with Eugene hardcore quartet ICED. The group marks the release of their latest EP, Don’t Mean Shit, on Friday, March 8, at Wandering Goat Coffee Company.

The anger and frustration addressed in hardcore is often caused by political and societal issues. “Hardcore challenges you to become a better you — and on the flipside, it’s a lot of fun,” Belfatto says.

ICED’s EP will be available on cassette at the release shows via Bandcamp and, eventually, through major streaming services. Half of the proceeds from Bandcamp purchases will be donated to Sexual Assault Support Services (SASS), Belfatto says.

After the Eugene show, ICED will embark on a tour that will take the band from Portland to as far away as Las Vegas. In addition to the EP, We Claimed Our Bodies Vol. 1 will be available at the show, a zine “full of content by survivors, for survivors,” Belfatto says.

“I think it’s important for survivors who often feel silenced to have a platform where they are heard,” she adds. All proceeds from the sale of the zine will benefit SASS.

Hardcore shows can be intense and energetic, Belfatto says. “Regardless how negative or horrible the subject matter of a band may be, the shows and the music are a way for people to get together, connect, have fun and generally escape reality for a while.”

ICED celebrates the release of Don’t Mean Shit along with Portland’s Squalor, /Root_Dir and Rot // Woven, 7 pm Friday, March 8, at Wandering Goat; $5 suggested donation, all-ages.