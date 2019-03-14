Bankrupt For Bullets

The “Housing Problem” recent letter caught my eye (Feb. 28). Never in my life have I seen so many destitute people on our streets. Did you know that 1,642 homeless individuals were counted on Jan. 31, 2018, in Lane County?

On March 11, President Trump is expected to call for deep cuts to non-defense programs while increasing defense spending in his FY2020 budget plan. Out-of-control defense contractors help drive up military spending. The CEOs of the top five defense firms took home $97.4 million in 2017.

We need to reject Trump’s spending cuts and invest in housing assistance and other critical services that reduce poverty.

We can make a difference! Call the D.C. offices of Sens. Ron Wyden (202-224-5244), Jeff Merkley (202-224-3753) and your U.S. representative, and tell them to reject Trump’s budget proposal. The aide who answers the phone will be happy to relay your brief message.

Donna Schindler Munro

Bremerton, Wash.