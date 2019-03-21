Anatomy in Motion, for a Cause

Promising to take the audience on “an interactive, physical and metaphysical ride through the human body,” Eugene’s flex Studios will host its sixth-annual benefit dance performance this weekend at Lane Community College.

“FLEX*A*TOM*I*CAL,” a performance centered on the theme of human anatomy, takes place 7 pm Saturday, March 23, at LCC’s Ragozzino Performance Hall, with all proceeds benefitting Community Supported Shelters, a local nonprofit that helps get families experiencing homelessness into volunteer-built shelters.

For the performance, flex Studios brings together a vast array of local dancers of all ages and abilities to create a multi-media show featuring elements of spoken word, video, live music and photography.

“Our initial directive in producing this concert was to represent human anatomy inclusively in an industry that can be unfairly exclusive,” say flex owners and directors Angela Dunham and Lindsey Shields in a press release. “The mentality that a dancer had to be the right size, color, ability, age, etc., to work in the industry has been a barrier for many talented and motivated movers.”

Over the years, flex has donated more than $18,000 to local nonprofit and arts organizations. In additions to the funds raised by this year’s performance, all participating dancers will volunteer their time in helping CSS build shelters for people experiencing homelessness.

“We wish to support our fellow humans and remind one another that love and effort can conquer all,” Shields and Dunham write. “We believe loving one another and acknowledging basic human needs and rights can change the world. In the process of working with Community Supported Shelters, it is clear that this show is about much more than the human body — it’s about humanity itself.”

flex Studio’s benefit dance performance “FLEX*A*TOM*I*CAL” takes place 7 pm Saturday, March 23, at LCC’s Ragozzino Hall; advance tickets $18 at flex Studios (1005 Oak Alley) or $20 at the door on the day of performance.