Children will encounter scenarios legislation can’t prevent (“Kids and Guns,” Letters, 4/4). The suggestion — to “hold gun owners accountable for responsibly storing their guns” as an alternative solution — is focused on legislating the aftermath of horrific events rather than preventing them.

Derek LeBlanc has worked diligently with representatives on both sides of the aisle presenting prevention-based legislation. I’ve attended his course and witnessed his dedication to inform children about a real-life scenario if they encounter a firearm that is not “responsibly stored.”

I sympathize with concerns about “firearm safety for first graders,” but have you read the bill? The classes are nonpolitical; they neither encourage nor discourage gun ownership. At no time may any real firearm or live ammunition be used or possessed during the class. They’re a half-hour each year during recess. Parents are given notice so they may opt out and children can go to recess rather than participating.

While taboo for parents who don’t own guns, I recommend considering LeBlanc’s program, regardless of whether the bill passes. Treating this subject with fear-mongering ignorance isn’t going to prevent accidents.

Regardless of your ideologies about gun ownership, this bill is focused on giving children necessary information that could save lives. It is deeply disappointing anyone would oppose this bill, saying it’s “wrong to put the burden of firearm safety on children.”

You are accepting the burden of your children not being prepared for these real life scenarios, and the responsibility for accidents it could prevent.

Randall Bonner

Corvallis