That’s The Joke

Unfortunately, your attempt at humor with the “April Fool” issue (EW, 3/28) is both embarrassing and offensive.

The cover article is especially abrasive. Kitty Piercy is an old story. The only reason she continues to have shelf life is because her hand picked successor, Mayor Vinis, is so weak and ineffective.

This is the woman, after all, who championed demolition of Eugene City Hall. Its empty site is now, five years later, turning into a parking lot with prospective revenues expanding the coffers of Diamond Parking in Seattle.

This story and its companion “comedy” pieces are neither funny nor informative, but simply stale recitations of the same kind of “magical thinking” which keeps Eugene in the dark when it comes to truly progressive ideas.

Maryann Francis

Eugene