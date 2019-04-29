Oregon Country Fair announces 2019 Lineup

Oregon Country Fair 2019 Lineup:
Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band
The Polish Ambassador
Jim James Solo
ALO
The Dandy Warhols
Everyone Orchestra
Zero With Melvin Seals
Wildlight
MarchFourth
Ace Of Cups
Swatkins And The Positive Agenda
Cyber Craigie Twins
High Step Society
Jerry Joseph And The Jackmormons
Petunia And The Vipers
The Deer
Nowhere Band
J-Calvin
Baby Gramps
Sweet Juice
Alder Street
Black Magdalene
Free Peoples
Ashleigh Flynn And The Riveters
Brian Cutean
Brown Stallion
Caitlin Jemma And The Goodness
David Jacobs Strain And Christopher Worth
Climbing Poetree
Midnight North
Popgoji
Free Creatures
Cello Joe And Toni Tone
The Chris Chandler Show
Apis
Solovox
Scott Law
Gossamer Strings
Jason Webley
Jim Page
John Craigie
Lovebomb Go Go
Living Roots
Casey Neill & The Norway Rats
The Never Ever Band
Richard Crandell
Saloon Ensemble
Trio Ritmo Y Romance
Sacred Trees
Steel Wool/Chaka And Rose
Ratie. D
Nick Drummond Band
The Almond Butters Band
Bindaas
Bhakti Shakti W/Kavita Kat Macmillanso Hum
Blind Monkey
Ollie Bunson
Dusty Rhodes And Her Handsome Cowboy
Cap’n Trips Play Bob Dylan
Katie Sontag And The Love Notes
Vaudeville / Circus / Comedy:
The Royal Famille DuCaniveaux
UMO Ensemble
Rose City Circus
NANDA
Leapin’ Louie, Tera Zarra and Shoehorn
Jet Black Pearl
Strangely~Jeremiah
Bombastic Bellini Family Circus
Tom Noddy’s Bubble Magic
Mud Bay Jugglers with Vendredi’s Bag
JuggleMania
Circus Luminescence
Girl Circus
Haute Trash Fashion Show
Stage Left Presents: FLOTSAM!
The Fighting Instruments of Karma Marching Chamber Band/Orchestra
Artis the Spoonman
Jan Luby
Stand-up Comedy Revue
Trunkful of Face puppet troupe
Fremont Players
Moz Wright
Rudi Galindo
Charlie Brown Comedy Juggling Show
Earthcapades Environmental Vaudeville
On the Caravan Stage:
Bedouin Spice Orchestra and the Caravan Stage Dancers
Espacio Flamenco
Denbaya Drum and Dance
In the Dance Pavilion:
Quixotic Fusion
Wildlight
Ayla Nereo
Chinyakare: Zimbabwean dance troupe from San Francisco
DJ Prashant and the Jai Ho! Dance Party
Hoop Royale
Denbaya Drum and Dance Ensembles
Cocrea Mindful Partner Dance with Wren LaFeet and music by Amae Love and Friends
Contra dance called by Noah Grunzweig with music by The Nettles
Ecstatic Dance with hArtspace Project
Salseros Dance Company with music by Descarga 54
Vivan Los Elementos
Bang Bang Boogie
Spoken Word:
Jaya Lakshmi and Ananda
Alcyon Massive
For The Wild with Ayana Young
Our River, The Long Tom
inspire tribe
Bringing us together in song: Aimee Ringle
Mining Urban Ore and end the Age of Waste
Your Soul’s Mythology
Dr. Atomic’s Medicine Show
Spoken Word Poetry Showcase
Consensual Croissant-musical parody on sex
50 Years transforming culture: Jay Hogan
Reality Kitchen: an Integrated Community
Growing Up On the Road and Off the Grid
Regeneration Generation-Katrina Zavalney
Motivational Hip Hop w/ Kemy Joseph
Open the Floodgates to Joy:—Nicki Scully
Fooble the Dragon-interactive puppet show
Obo Martin and Folk Rock Storyteller
OCF: How we got from There to Here
50 Years of Fair Stories
History and Mystery of 50 years of OCF
Our Children’s Trust
Patch Adams
Gypsy Moon with Priyo and Friends
Psilocybin Service Initiative of Oregon
Songs of Solidarity with Refugees
Shawna Bluestar and Steven T. Newcomb
Swami Beyondananda
The Flying Karamazov Brothers
Swami and Trudi Trueheart
STAR Voting
Tom Noddy
In the WorkIt Shop:
Karolina Lux
Hoop with Kendall
Sacred Bellydance with Sedona Soulfire
Urban Dance Culture with Amaya Alvarado and Michael Galen
Modern Dance with Roseena Robinson
Flamenco dance with Sophia Solano
Foundation and Flow Yoga with Olivia Schroeder
Bollywood-Bhangra Workshop with DJ Prashant
Hip Hop Dance Exploration with Donna Mation
West African Dance with Manimou Camara and FodE Sylla
On the Youth Stage:
Moes Family Band
Cullen and Mia Vance
Live Paint: Moon Tales From Around the World
Planet Samba
Cello Joe and Toni Tone
Linda Yapp as the Lemon Drop Fairy
Aminta Skye
Hummingbirds Girls Choir
Caveman Dave
Galen Hefferman
Prai
Happily Ever Laughter
Delaney Rose
Fernlicious
Uncle-B, Auntie-E and J-Dog
TRUE The Ridgeline Ukulele Extravaganza
Poetry in Pajamas
Ras Gabriel and Joe Ginet’
Garden Critter Academy Puppets
Kai Heartlife On Top Of The World Juggling
Ruby Jensen
Sibling Revelry
Fox and Bones
Lucky Ortiz: Native American Teaching Tales and Music
Ambiance on the Path:
The Fire Show
Mystics of Nibiru
Revelers Aerial Works
Risk of Change
Calliope Circus
Razzle Dazzle and the Atomic Tangerine Clown
Paper La Shay
Free Pile Sirkus
Holistic Hoops
Trudy and the School
The Farce Family
Fantastic Elastics
Peachy Sweet Cheeks
Frick Frack Blackjack
Rose Moment and Beaks A. Griffin
Chicken Little
Diva Galactika
Peachi the Dragon
Happily Ever Laughter
Coyote Rising
Reggie Miles, Gadget Master
Radar Angels
Last Gasp Sweep Band
Jonny Hahn