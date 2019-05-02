A Moveable Feast

A new mural on wheels will be unveiled at Lane Arts Council’s First Friday ArtWalk, which kicks off at 5:30 pm May 3 at Kesey Square, Broadway and Willamette Street.

Pacific Pub Cycle’s new owner, Cindy Ingram, hired Eugene muralist Wayde Love to paint wooden panels in the same shape as the bike. The 14-seater bicycle has an electric power assist, but it’s powered mainly by the pedalers.

Ingram, a long-time local event planner in Eugene, had moved to New York City for four years but came back this year and bought the party bike.

The new Pacific Pub Cycle has a new logo and offers tours for all ages. Ingram even offers a tour for minors, designed to go to Blairally Vintage Arcade, A Wheel Pizza and Vanilla Jills.

You can rent the whole bike for $350 for two hours or a single seat for $35. It’s available seven days a week for two-hour tours in the Whit.

No consumption of alcohol is allowed on the bike, by Eugene ordinance, but the bike makes three watering stops on its tours.

Ingram brought in local artist Love to paint a mural for the bike.

“The mural he designed for us is just so happy and playful,” she says. She asked him to paint on wooden panels shaped like the bike, a mural of scenery in the Pacific Northwest.

Among the first female booking agents and band managers in Eugene, Ingram was general manager of the WOW Hall for more than five years and event manager of the U.S. Olympic Trials Fan Festival before heading to New York.

She intends to start Mic on the Bike, a themed interview and performance series with a full band playing on the bike, starting this summer.

Other stops on the free guided walking tour of downtown art venues start include abstract works on paper by Robert Dandarov at Epic Seconds, 30 E. 11th Avenue, 6 pm; mixed media on paper and paintings on steel by Sarah Grew, 6:30 pm at Oregon Art Supply, 1020 Pearl Street; make your own Japanese pot-less ornamental plants, at Passionflower Design, 128 East Broadway, 7 pm; and paintings by Russian-born Olga Volchkova, 7:30 pm at Karin Clarke Gallery, 760 Willamette Street.