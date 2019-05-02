We greatly appreciated the reviews of Oregon Shakespeare Festival plays appearing in EW’s April 18 issue. We couldn’t find a byline, but assume that Bob Keefer contributed the piece.

We concur with his high praise of Cambodian Rock Band, the fun of Hairspray and the somewhat ponderous nature of Mother Road.

Too bad that Between Two Knees had not opened in time for the EW review, because we might have been steered away. We found the it to be a puerile, poorly constructed play and left at intermission — only the third time we’ve done so in 14 years of attending OSF plays.

We look forward to Keefer’s review of Ashland plays opening later in the season.

Joan Claffey and Tony Meyer

Eugene

Editor’s note: Whoops, yes, it was Bob Keefer and his byline was added online.