I am happy to report on a couple of recycling options to pass on and keep these items out of the landfill.

Those orange pill bottles we take for granted are gratefully received in many parts of the world. Matthew 25 Ministries is an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization.

Many times, the pills people receive in developing countries are wrapped in paper scraps. They have no protection from moisture or the elements and they certainly are not safely out of the reach of small children. They must be thoroughly cleaned and labels and adhesive material removed. The address of Matthew 25 Ministries is 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati OH 45242.

I hope many of you will take the time to research them for more information. The other great idea is sending your well-used athletic shoes off to be made into new playground and athletic surfaces.

The Nike store in the Oakway Mall on Coburg Road has a bin to put them in. For more information look up Nike’s reuse a shoe program.

I really hope many of you will take the time to seriously consider these options over putting them into the pit.

Kristen Kaminski

Eugene