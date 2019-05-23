Still Feeling the Bern

In the upcoming presidential battle, many look-alike candidates will pop up trying Bernie Sanders’ hard-earned approach. They will talk like Bernie and may even genuinely believe in his message.

To a large degree they may be on board with the democratic socialist agenda senator Sanders popularized. They may be younger and have more beautiful or charismatic looks than him. They will probably bank on their politically correct edge if black, LGBTQ, women, Native Americans, Asian or representative of any groups who until Obama have had little or no political capital.

I can’t tell you the course these political candidates have travelled or if their loyalties will be maintained if elected. Some may even have good original thoughts (Andrew Yang’s call for universal basic income). The truth is, however, that Sanders’ unbroken, constant, and uncompromising values since his political beginnings haven’t deteriorated.

These candidates will appear to be able to deliver Sen. Sanders’ agenda and also have a novel idea or two. It is good that people are starting to think along these lines, but we shouldn’t forget that Bernie is the one who championed this revolution — our revolution.

There is only one authentic, unadulterated, time-honored friend America needs right now. We need Bernie Sanders more than ever. Even a birdbrain is able to comprehend this, right?

David Ivan Piccioni

Eugene