Alaskan Farce

Remember the Pebble Mine in Alaska? That environmental disaster we thought we’d averted? Well, it’s back.

Encouraged by a new president, the same Canadian mining company has quietly advanced its plan for an open-pit mine at the headwaters of Bristol Bay, the most productive salmon fishery in the world. They assure us that the resulting ponds of poisoned water and tailings held behind earthen dams are entirely safe.

One expert (Daniel Schindler at the University of Washington) called their environmental impact statement “a farce.” The public comment period will close soon. Go to pebbleprojecteis.com.

John Witte

Eugene