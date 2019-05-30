Clean Energy Bill

Climate change is perhaps the greatest threat faced by humanity, and the consequences — from rising sea levels to increasing temperatures that are driving more intense wildfire seasons and threatening coastal communities — are already being felt here in Oregon.

However, we have the tools to mitigate these effects, most notably HB 2020, the Clean Energy Jobs bill.

Passing this bill would put a price on carbon pollution from Oregon’s largest polluters while simultaneously increasing investment in clean energy.

HB 2020 would also protect those who will be most affected by the effects of climate change — communities of color, rural communities, low-income communities and those who live along the coast.

As a student at the University of Oregon, the threat of climate change constantly looms in my mind. The most up-to-date science says that we must act now to curb carbon emissions and avoid a climate catastrophe.

The famous saying “think globally, act locally” comes to mind here. Passing the Clean Energy Jobs bill would show the nation that Oregon is a climate leader and that we are doing our part in the fight against climate change, while paving the way for the rest of the country to do their part.

I urge Oregon’s legislators — especially those who represent me, Sen. James Manning and Rep. Nancy Nathanson — to pass HB 2020 and commit to much-needed climate action.

Brendan Adamczyk

Eugene