NRA Toadies

“Run! Hide! Fight!”

These are the instructions our kids are getting in a school drill to prepare for an active shooter. Our kids are braver than some legislators who run for cover when their constituents ask why they don’t support gun sense legislation. They hide in the deep pockets of the NRA who fund their campaigns.

And they fight with all their might to obstruct the changes proposed in common-sense laws that would make us all safer from gun violence — red flag laws, expanded background checks, safe storage of firearms.

Instead, our kids take on the shooters themselves as Kendrick Castillo did in Colorado and Riley Howell did to save the lives of fellow classmates in North Carolina.

Shame on legislators who care more about getting elected than they do about the lives of our children. Vote them out!

Bobbie Cirel

Eugene