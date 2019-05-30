Pump the Brakes

As I read letters to the editor and gather my news from various media, it is plain to me that the answer to the problem is two-fold.

One, applying the brakes to the bullshit: Habitat destruction, petrochemical production, wasteful resource extraction, deforestation, human violence… and it’s an emergency brake.

And two, immediate and full-scale reparations: Protect all water, health care as a human right, a just transition to sustainable energy, stable housing, food security. We will begin with our local communities.

Expand to include the states until we reach the federal level.

It isn’t a crisis. That was 20 years ago. Now it is a catastrophe.

Our foreign policy is: Stop the violence, and the way to do that is by example.

Waverly Hayner

Yachats