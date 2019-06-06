A Flavorful Feast for Foodies

If you were ever looking for a chance to gorge upon a plentiful feast of food, then the food options at the Lane County Fair are a good bet.

Here are some options for those looking to absolutely ravage their stomachs — and possibly their wallets.

Carnie carnivores

For the carnivores at this year’s county fair, Bubba’s BBQ Smoky Mountain Cuisine is one of a meat-centric franchises where visitors can truly pig out. Barbecue pulled-pork sandwiches, pulled-pork baked potatoes, deluxe pulled-pork nachos — it’s a dream for a meat-lover, but a nightmare for your arteries.

Brownie’s Pronto Pups from Rockaway Beach, Oregon, feature corn dogs, a crutch of carnie cuisine. Aside from their main corn dogs — the various forms of which include spicy, super and pickle — Pups also serves veggie pups and zucchini pups.

Other options for carnie carnivore include CT’s Food 4 Less, The Grill, The Great Philly Steak and Walla-Walla Burger & BBQ.

Alternatively, vegetarian options also include vegetarian wraps from Greek Grill and fruit salad from Sara’s Mexican Food, according to a list of this year’s food options.

International cuisine, but in Eugene

Want to chow down on food from abroad? In addition to fruit, Sara’s Mexican Food, an out-of-state food cart, serves burritos, quesadillas, tacos, and sweet and savory crepes. Greek Grill will be offering gyros (pronounced YEE-ros, for those hesitant to order one for fear of embarrassment), spanakopita, hummus and pita plates, salads and dolmas, which are stuffed grape leaves.

Treats and sweets

For those with a sweet tooth, Larsen’s Ice Cream will be serving milkshakes, sundaes, ice cream bars and cones, frozen bananas, frozen New York cheesecakes and root beer floats. O-Gee Donuts, a Washington-based traveling franchise, will serve donuts, donut sundaes, frozen bananas, smores on sticks and nachos.

The Lane County Fair runs from Wednesday, July 24, to Sunday, July 28. Hours are 11 am to 11 pm Wednesday through Saturday, and 11 am to 8 pm Sunday. Ticket prices range from free to $22 and can be bought on site or online at atthefair.com.