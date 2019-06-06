An Urgent Plea

As a student at the University of Oregon who came from China and spent four years in Eugene, I am delighted to acknowledge that we have passed a statewide ban on plastic grocery bags. Yet it is vital to see what more we can do about foam cups and containers.

Polystyrene can never degrade by itself; instead, it only gets smaller and smaller, which is a potential threat for all wild animals and marine creatures. Moreover, it will eventually harm the ecosystem. In this sense, it is urgent to ban single-use plastics.

Yanzhen Shi

Eugene