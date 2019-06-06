On The Eugene City Council

Ban all dogs, ban their balls
Better yet, give them cameras
They’ll catalogue and categorize those
That haven’t bathed
Those that need more
Than a panel
A council of microphones amplifying
Small voices
Wealthy voices
Ban defecation. Ban the bladder
Better yet, propose an ordinance
Demanding those with incontinence
File form 63b.231A
To be placed
On a waiting list
For a care package
With toothbrushes
And scripture
And a fucking Snickers
Ban blankets. Ban rapid eye movement
Better yet, build a courtroom
Build ten
Twenty
Build a cell, build plenty
“We need more beds”
Ban yourself. Ban the hungry
Better yet, give them our money
Place life above business
I’m disgusted
Ashamed
Embarrassed.
Samuel Mitchell
Eugene