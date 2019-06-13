Global Funding

I agree that a small step on our part can make a difference (“Making a difference,” Letters, 6/6). The letter refers to a possible AIDS-free generation by supporting the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Experts tell us that it is possible. But the Trump Administration has proposed slashing funding for the Global Fund, even though we spend just one-fourth of one percent of our federal budget on global health.

The Global Fund is a “best buy” on many levels. Did you know that every dollar invested in the Global Fund results in $19 in health gains and economic returns?

Disease is both a cause and a result of poverty. We need to support the Global Fund.

Donna Schindler Munro

Bremerton, Wash.