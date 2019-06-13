Share the Weed

Cannabis: Some oppose it, but most support it. It’s something that most are familiar with, but only in recent years has cannabis gained any admirable recognition from legislators.

The state of Oregon has one of the best climates for growing weed in the country; isn’t it only right to share it with others? While cannabis hasn’t been recreationally legal for long, it seems like something such as exporting it to other states where it’s legal should already be in place.

Oregon has an abundant amount of weed, with the supply surpassing the demand. This ultimately leads to the guaranteed destruction of unused cannabis, valuable revenue and perhaps even much needed jobs.

Allowing the exportation of cannabis would create more jobs and generate more revenue, both of which every state could benefit from. Don’t forget the famous childhood saying: “Sharing is caring.”

Trenton Taylor

Eugene