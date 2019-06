Thank you so very much for printing Bob Keefer’s article “Music to Heal a Dying Planet: Contemporary Composers Contemplate the Apocalypse” (EW, 6-13). I have spent the afternoon listening to the exquisite music referenced in his article. It is not often that an article leads to such a deeply gratifying experience.

Now I only wish I could hear the Malheur Symphony in its entirety!

Anne Millhollen

Eugene