Good Works

Shout out to a little known organization that provides free delicious and nutritious meals to patients undergoing chemo treatment, including their caregivers. Positive Community Kitchen exceeded expectations in so many ways.

Being a vegetarian, I thought the meals would be bland and boring. Hardly! Home-cooked soups, salad, entrees and desserts are provided weekly, with portion sizes generous.

If anyone is undergoing cancer treatment, do not hesitate to contact them. This skeptical ex-New Yorker does not get impressed often — I am impressed!

Thank you, Positive Community Kitchen, for this wonderful work you are providing.

Madelon DeVita

Eugene