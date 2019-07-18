Anti-Poor Eugene

I have been disappointed by so many of my fellow citizens’ fixation on the existence of the homeless and destitute, as if it was their fault — their moral failure.

If the wealthy cliques of Eugene don’t like seeing thousands of traumatized, destitute and addicted people walking around, then you know what they can do: Stop jacking up the rent and making it impossible for the lower classes to survive.

The bottom 20 percent are being deliberately crushed by household stress, having no way to make ends meet.

Crushed between the “immovable object” of urban growth and the “irresistible force” of Eugene’s anti-housing ordinances.

Todd Boyle

Eugene