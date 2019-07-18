Probably Not

Viva the Country Fair, here’s for another 50 years of Hippie!

Leaving Stanford in the ’60s I moved to Haight-Ashbury, among the arriving hippie phenomenon. The Bay Area at that time, especially Berkeley, was alive with resistance to the Vietnam War and racism. Riots were common, e.g. to defend People’s Park.

Hippies were no part of that, being the soul of passivity instead.

Now we’re in a deeper, more all-enveloping crisis, and some things haven’t changed. Do we have another 50 years to celebrate passivity?

John Zerzan

Eugene