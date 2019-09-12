On almost every continent in the world (except North America), the experience of “general strike” is in people’s bones. In India, Europe and South America, it means non-cooperation: walkouts, work stoppage, change the status quo.

On Sept. 20 people over the world, even the U.S., are going to take part in a youth-led general climate strike — students, workers, bosses, business leaders together — to prioritize a sustainable future and turn around climate chaos.

A Green New Deal is necessary, but the change will come from the 99 percent, not from government. So I’m going to walk out at noon on Sept. 20 and join with thousands at the Free Speech Plaza in downtown Eugene for a Global Climate Strike.

Katherine Bragg

Eugene