Good Riddance, Ruiz

For way too many years, true progressives in Eugene have had to be “resigned” to City Manager Jon Ruiz playing our faux-gressive mayors, Kitty Piercy and Lucy Vinis, like fiddles, all the while serving his supposedly “woke” developer pals’ interests.

Now Ruiz himself has finally resigned. In the smarmy language he used as one of his manipulative tools, we need to “honor” his legacy with a plaque on the vacant parking lot downtown where our iconic old City Hall used to stand.

The plaque should read: “This vacant lot shall be a perennial reminder of the contributions of City Manager Jon Ruiz (2008-2019).”

Paul Conte

Eugene