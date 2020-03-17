Lane Community College Delays Spring Term, Goes Online

As social distancing measures get tighter in Oregon, Lane Community College has decided to go online for the a majority of spring term. The term ends June 13.

In an email to LCC employees, Paul Jarrell said all instruction would be delivered remotely through May 8. The start of the term is delayed one week, to April 6, but will end as previously scheduled. “Finals week will be canceled and faculty will make alternative plans for administering finals (no final exam, alternative assignments, exam administered on last scheduled class day, etc.)” the email says. In-person instruction is prohibited unless necessary by external accredditing and/or licensing agencies.

Jarrell adds, “Any on campus instruction for this exception must be approved by the Dean and must follow guidelines for safe meetings (routine cleaning and sanitizing of instructional spaces, groups of less than 10, and social distancing of 6 feet between individuals).” He continues, “I understand that because of this prohibition and the requirements for the exception that any in-person instruction will be unlikely during this time.”

Before Gov. Kate Brown strengthened her gatherings ban to no event with more than 25 people, LCC planned to have the spring term start March 30, and the first three weeks of the term be held remotely.

Jarrell adds in the email that through May 8, the college could still have policies of canceling all non-essential college meeting and college-related travel, as well as all events at Lane locations.

In a related press release, public information office Joan Aschim said a financial aid disbursement plan is being developed to minimize the financial toll of the pandemic on students.

Meanwhile, the University of Oregon still plans to have courses online for the first three weeks of spring term. To protest the shift to online and its impact on the quality of education, a UO student group called Reclaim UO protested the university’s Board of Trustees meeting. The group is calling for a tuition refund to students for the spring term, paid leave for staff, faculty and graduate employees, freezing tuition rates and not adopting a guaranteed tuition model that board previously approved, according to The Daily Emerald.