COVID-19 Pandemic in Lane County Updates

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19. The virus shown was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Credit: NIAID-RML

The global COVID-19 pandemic has hit Lane County, its cities and the whole state of Oregon. To keep you updated on the number of positive cases, measures to tackle the pandemic, how the virus is impacting our community and more, we’ll keep this page updated with whatever breaking news is happening.

Wednesday, March 18

Currently, Lane County has had two positive COVID-19 test results and ordered a total of 98 tests with 15 still pending.

The governor’s social distancing measures have hit the restaurant business hard and individual companies have already laid off workers. Some businesses that have laid off staff include Hot Mama’s (two-thirds of its staff), Elk Horn Brewery (24 employees), and more. Many businesses however are still doing take out and delivery.

Oregon’s Special Joint Legislative Committee on Coronavirus held its first-ever meeting today. The committee’s co-chairs are Sen. Arnie Roblan (D-Coos Bay) and Rep. Paul Holvey (D-Eugene).

Last night, Gov. Kate Brown announced an extension of the closure of Oregon’s schools through April 28. The order says schools must provide learning supports and supplemental services to students and families during the period, which includes food delivery and child care for essential health care professionals and first responders. School districts may have educators and employees deliver limited learning and support services and must pay all regular employee.