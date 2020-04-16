Let’s All Space Out

Hey, bicyclists and joggers: The paved paths along the Willamette River Greenway are plenty wide for us to maintain the recommended six feet separation. But when walkers approach from opposite directions and you thread the needle, you are not keeping that distance.

We saw that repeatedly on our walk today with numerous bikers and runners who came within a few feet of us as they passed between walkers. Please be considerate, slow down momentarily and then zoom around with plenty of room between us. Keep in mind your own health, as well as that of everyone else enjoying one of the best things about Eugene.

Thank you.

Greg Vaughn

Eugene