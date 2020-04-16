Mother Knows Best

Mother Earth, she ain’t so dumb. First, she sends us to our rooms to think about what we’ve done, then she gets busy and starts cleaning up our mess.

Have you noticed how blue the sky is, how fresh smelling the air, how clear the waters, how fragrant the flowers?

That’s all Mother Earth. She knows what she needs to survive, and she knows how to make it happen. A good old pandemic will do a lot to stop the pollution. Darned shame we wouldn’t figure it out for ourselves, and now we have to deal with the fallout of our lack of care for the earth we are charged to tend. Bad, bad stewards are we. Have we learned our lesson?

Time will tell.

Patrice E. Dotson