DeFazio Out Of Touch

As a voter who has historically voted for Congressman Peter DeFazio, I pause when I envision a Millennial or GenZ person’s perception of the upcoming election.

These generations have grown up with an endless war, immigrant families being put in cages at the border, police killings of black Americans, astronomical student loan debt, their school campuses becoming killing fields, subsidization of the fossil fuel industry while lobbyists line the pockets of politicians, and political leaders who have ignored science based predictions of global warming and climate disruption since DeFazio has been in office.

Business as usual and status quo politicians will not wash with the younger generation or with me, a Boomer. Vote for Doyle Canning for the 4th Congressional District in this election.

Jim Neu

Eugene