Keating Knows The Landscape

Matt Keating should represent Ward 2 on Eugene City Council.

Keating’s lively intelligence, understanding of community values and ability to listen to new ideas and incorporate them into policies will make him a power force for problem solving on the Eugene City Council. His years of service on the Lane Community College board have earned the respect of students and employees alike. His hard work for candidates and bond issues makes him deeply familiar with Eugene’s political landscape. South Eugene needs his practical approach, openness to change and progressive philosophy to represent our best interests in crafting council decisions that affect us all.

For a more responsive, respectful and animated Eugene City Council, elect Matt Keating.

Mary Leighton

Eugene