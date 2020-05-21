Cutting Hours Not The Answer

Some businesses are operating on shorter hours during COVID-19. While for some this creates no problem, for others it does. Say, for example, there are 1,000 people who shop at a business at its current eight hours, which would mean an average of 125 people will be there per hour. Meanwhile, if it usually operates nine hours per day there would be an average of 111 people per hour. And even better, if they are usually open 10 hours, it would be an average of 100 people per hour.

For example, when it comes to a business such as Bottle Drop, it’s a bad idea. With shorter hours it creates a problem with social distancing. With the same number of patrons using Bottle Drop there is a funneling effect where more people are at the location at a given time than when the hours are not shortened. Bottle Drop was usually open until 6 pm (now 5 pm), and it would even be better if it went to its summer hours, closing at 7 pm.

At this time, it being unusually busy, social distancing is difficult, and many do not bother with wearing masks. And at Bottle Drop the staff has little interaction with patrons, so they are safe. This is true for any business that has a steady stream of numerous customers, because shortening their hours means more people are there at a given time, and therefore, less social distancing. Not a good idea!

Richard Pasichnyk

Eugene