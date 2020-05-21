Work For Change

For the past few months, we have been struck by the COVID-19 global pandemic, but this virus is not the only crisis we have been facing. Throughout many years we have been facing the climate crisis, which is affecting all of us and everywhere. We have seen all kinds of disasters such as the bushfires in Australia and people dying because of pollution, not to mention how many animals have suffered. But now that the world has slowed down, we can see a lot of improvement in our environment.

We can maintain those improvements! This pandemic provides a wonderful opportunity to work on decarbonizing our world and make the switch to 100 percent renewable energy. We can create millions of green jobs worldwide, and we can mend our damaged economy.

We are all in this together and we can make a change!

Anybody interested in getting involved and making a difference should give it a shot and join the 100 Percent Renewable Energy campaign with OSPIRG Students.

Karolina Dow Thomson

Eugene