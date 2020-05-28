An Agenda For January

If Dems win the Senate, there are countless first things to do. Here are a few:

Eliminate the pre-retirement funding of pensions by the Post Office; set up Post Office banking for the communities they serve; legalize pot, make pot-related businesses legal and able to use the U.S banking system (and mail system); pardon or grant presidential clemency to free all prisoners in the U.S. held for marijuana possession or marijuana drug sales.

The first three might put the Post Office back in the black, and should help grow the economy in many parts of the country. This last step will restore some concept of justice to a department that looks a lot like a wasp’s nest on the White House porch. And it should save lots of money for all levels of government at a time when jails bring death.

David Peden

Florence