There’s Still Time

You still can register and vote in the Nov. 3 election!

Oct. 13 is the last day to register to vote. You can register or update your registration at OregonVotes.gov/myvote or at LaneCounty.org/elections until 11:59 pm Oct. 13 with an Oregon driver’s license or ID card. Paper registration cards are accepted with a clear postmark of Oct. 13 or earlier. Alternatively, deliver completed and signed cards to the Lane County Elections office at 275 W. 10th Avenue through the drive-up drop box off Lincoln Street. Currently open 24 hours a day, it will remain open until 5 pm on Oct. 13.

Though overseas and military voters’ absentee ballots were sent out on Sept. 19, Lane County Elections will continue processing new and updated registrations, mailing those ballots out daily. Out-of-state absentee ballots will be sent Oct. 5, but afterwards also will continue to be mailed out daily. By law, the last day ballots are sent out is Oct. 29.

If you haven’t, please register ASAP! Furthermore, vote and vote early!

Questions? Call Oregon Secretary of State at 1-866-673-VOTE or Lane County Elections at 541-682-4234.

David Atman

Eugene