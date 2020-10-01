Vote, No Matter How Hard It Is

On National Voter Registration Day [Sept. 22] I went to the local election office downtown to do my civic duty. Imagine my consternation when I peered through the locked front door to see it was being remodeled and gaining entrance was rather complicated. They did provide registration forms out front to be mailed in.

Who thought it was a good idea to make voter registration harder weeks before a contentious election? How do I know they will receive the form in a timely manner given the current distrust in the USPS? Will the office be open in time for voters to deliver them in person to avoid loss? That’s what I intend to do.

I also intend to photocopy my signed ballot for posterity before it gets lost in the shuffle of contention in what may be the last democratic election this country holds. I recommend you do the same — with liberty and justice for all.

Alisa McLaughlin