Vote For The Library: I Can’t, Yet

I’m 14 years old, and I’ve loved the library my whole life. I’ve checked out books from them since I was 3, and I’ve spent hours in their teen books section. This year has been very hard for me, but books and the library have been there for me the whole time.

The Eugene Public Library is a great value for residents and families. The library has resources and clubs for youth of all ages and provides a safe space for kids to learn who they are. The library levy is coming up on the ballot this year, and I can’t vote yet, so I’m asking the adults around me to vote for the library. This levy won’t raise your tax rate. Please, vote for the library this year.

May Lafer-Kirtner

Eugene