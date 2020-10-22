Don’t Get Your Hopes Up

Civilization is failing. Now there’s just one, possibly terminal, global civilization under the sign of technology and capital. Failing fast across the board: environmental disaster, one pandemic after another, immiseration of a tattered life-world — anxiety, depression, loneliness, mass shootings, rising suicide rates, etc.

Meanwhile the dominant order requires stable political management (hence the huge Wall Street money for Joe Biden that the despicable Trump discarded). But things have worsened under each successive presidency (yes, including the Obama administration). The basics have little to do with who is president. Biden is false comfort.

John Zerzan

Eugene