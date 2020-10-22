NATIONAL RACES
President
Donald Trump / Michael Pence, Republican
✔️Joseph Biden / Kamala Harris, Democrat
Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy (Spike) Cohen, Libertarian
Howie Hawkins / Angela Walker, Pacific Green
Dario Hunter / Dawn Neptune Adams, Progressive
Congress
Senate
Jo Rae Perkins, Republican
✔️Jeff Merkley, Democrat, Independent, Working Families
Ibrahim Taher, Pacific Green, Progressive
Gary Dye, Libertarian
U.S. Representative, 4th District
Daniel Hoffay, Pacific Green
✔️Peter DeFazio, Democrat, Independent, Working Families
Alek Skarlatos, Republican
STATE RACES
Oregon Secretary of State
✔️Shemia Fagan, D, WF
Kim Thatcher, R, I
Oregon State Treasurer
✔️Tobias Read, D
Jeff Gudman, R
Chris Henry, I, Progressive, Pacific Green
Oregon Attorney General
✔️Ellen Rosenblum, D, I, WF
Lars Hedbor, L
Michael Cross, R
Legislature
✔️State Representative 7th District
Cedric Hayden, R
✔️Jerry Samaniego, D
✔️State Representative 8th District
Timothy Aldal, R
✔️Paul Holvey, D, WF
Martha Sherwood, L
State Representative 11th District
✔️Marty Wilde, D
Katie Boshart Glaser, R
State Representative 12th District
Ruth Linoz, R
✔️John Lively, D
State Representative 13th District
✔️Nancy Nathanson, D
David J Smith, R
State Representative 14th District
✔️Julie Fahey, D
Rich Cunningham, R
Statewide Measures
Measure 107
Limits political campaign contributions and expenditures. Yes.
Measure 108
Increases cigarette and cigar taxes, e-cigarette and vaping taxes. Yes.
Measure 109
Psilocybin. Yes.
Measure 110
Statewide addiction/recovery services. Yes.
LANE COUNTY
Lane County Board of Commissioners
South Eugene, Position 3
Joel Iboa
✔️Laurie Trieger
North Eugene Position 4
Pat Farr, unopposed
CITY OF EUGENE
Eugene Mayor
✔️Lucy Vinis
Isiah Wagoner (write in campaign)
Eugene City Council
Ward 1
✔️Emily Semple
Eliza Kashinsky
Ward 2
✔️Matt Keating, unopposed
Ward 7
✔️Claire Syrett
J. Hallie Roberts (write in campaign)
Ward 8
✔️Randy Groves, unopposed
City of Springfield
Springfield City Council
Ward 3
✔️Johanis Tadeo
Kori Rodley
Local Levies
Measure 20-309
Eugene Public Library five year local-option levy. Yes.
Measure 20-311
Springfield Fire and Life Safety Levy. Yes.
Measure 20-312
Upper Willamette Soil and Water Conservation District, Oregon Permanent Tax Rate Limit. Yes.